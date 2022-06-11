How to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 via live online stream

UFC 275 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from the UFC APEX. The five-bout main card get started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11th and will be highlighted by Glover Teixeira-Jiri Prochazka in a light heavyweight title fight.

Prochazka is the betting favorite as he goes into this fight with -195 odds to come away with a victory, while Teixeira is a +165 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira will look to defend his title, coming in with a 33-7 record, while Prochazka will enter Saturday night’s bout with a 28-3-1 professional fight record.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 275 will be available to live stream on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Once you have purchased access, you can live stream all of the action on WatchESPN or the ESPN app.