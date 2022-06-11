 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos at UFC 275 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Valentina Shevchenko-Taila Santos flyweight title fight on UFC 275, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC 266: Shevchenko v Murphy Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 275 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from the UFC APEX. The five-bout main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 and will be highlighted by a pair of title fights. Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka will battle for the light heavyweight division, while Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos will compete for the women’s flyweight title fight.

Shevchenko is a massive favorite to defend her title as she enters with -630 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Santos has +450 odds as a heavy underdog going into Saturday night’s fight. Shevchenko has a 22-3 fighting record, while Santos lost just once in her first 20 fights.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. You can live stream the main card for UFC 275 on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

