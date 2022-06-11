What time is the Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka fight at UFC 275?

UFC 275 will consist of a 12-fight card that is headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka. The event will take place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11th. The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Glover Teixeira taking on Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title.

Teixeira enters with a 33-7 record and this will be his first title defense as the champ. He won the belt off Jan Blachowicz in October 2021 by second-round submission. This is Teixeira’s first title defense in his career. He enters as the underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +170 odds.

Prochazka is ranked as the #2 light heavyweight fighter in the UFC. He has a 28-3-1 record and will be making his third appearance in the UFC ring Saturday night to contest for the first title shot in his UFC career. Prochazka’s last 10 fights have ended by knockout and only one of them came in the third round. He is known for ending fights early and is the narrow favorite with -200 odds.

The main card gets going at 10, and Teixeira vs. Prochazka is the fifth and final fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 1:00 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.