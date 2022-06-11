 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos fight at UFC?

The UFC 275 main card features Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos in a flyweight title bout. What time will the fighers touch gloves in the Octagon?

UFC 266: Shevchenko v Murphy Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 275 will have a five-fight main card with a scheduled main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Taila Santos. The event will take place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Shevchenko (22-3) will be making the seventh defense of the title she’s held since beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk on December 8, 2018. Santos (19-1) is the No. 4 ranked woman in the division. Shevchenko is a massive favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, betting at -630. Santos is a +450 underdog.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m., and Shevchenko vs. Santon is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:45 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.

