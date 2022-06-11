Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk : Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream

UFC 275 is set to get going this weekend from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11 at 10 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Zhang Weili is 21-3 in her career but lost her last two fights. Both fights were title fights against Rose Namajunas. In the first one, Weili was knocked out in the first round. However, the second one was a great fight and ended up being a split-decision victory for Namajunas. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is 16-4 in her career. Her last fight was actually against Weili where she lost in a split decision. This will be her first fight in a little over two years.

How to watch Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzeiczyk

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Zhang Weili: -160

Joanna Jedrzeiczyk: +140

Splits: 60% of handle, 62% of bets on Weili

Weili has had a rough go of it in her last two fights. She dropped her title to Rose Namajunas in April 2021 when she was knocked out in the first round. In the rematch, Weili lost by split decision. She is looking to get back in the win column. Bettors are likely siding with Weili from how dominant she was before taking on Namajunas. Prior to her last two losses, she had 21 won fights in a row. She has already beaten Joanna Jedrzejczyk once and will look to make it twice on Saturday.

