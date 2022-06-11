Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream

The main card for UFC 275 is set to get going this weekend from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card that will kick off with a welterweight fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev.

Della Maddalena enters with an 11-2 record and is going to fight in the UFC for the third time. He lost the first two fights of his professional fighting career but has won 11 fights in a row. Only one fight of his has gone the distance, with his securing nine wins by knockout and one win by submission. Most recently, he picked up the first-round knockout against Pete Rodriguez at UFC 250 earlier this year.

Emeev has been in the UFC longer than his opponent but is coming off a loss. He was defeated by Danny Roberts by split decision in October of 2021. Even with five losses in his 20-5 record, Emeev has never lost back-to-back bouts. He is 35 years old so we don’t know how much he has left in the tank, but Emeev will look to respond and get back into the win column on Saturday.

How to watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Della Maddalena: -155

Emeev: +135

Total Rounds

Over 2.5: -220

Under 2.5: +230

Winning Method

Della Maddalena to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +275

Della Maddalena to win by Submission: +1400

Della Maddalena to win by Decision: +165

Draw

Emeev to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +1200

Emeev to win by Submission: +800

Emeev to win by Decision: +225

Splits: 77% of handle, 78% of bets on Della Maddalena

Della Maddalena has a lot going for him heading into this fight. Bettors are expecting him to extend his streak to 12 wins in a row. Emeev hasn’t dropped back-to-back fights in his career, but there is a first time for everything. Della Maddalena has the momentum and youth on his side to come out with a win on Saturday.

