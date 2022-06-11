Seungwoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 275 is taking place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card will get started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and is highlighted by Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. Ahead of that, the preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The final match on the prelim card will feature Seungwoo Choi taking on Josh Culibao in a featherweight bout.

Choi enters this fight with a 10-4 record. He is coming off a loss in October of last year to Alex Caceres by second-round submission. This will be his second career fight at a UFC PPV and he is looking to make a statement. He hasn’t ever finished a fight by submission, but he does have six knockout victories.

Culibao is making his UFC PPV debut and will be fighting in his fourth overall match in the UFC. So far, he has gone 1-1-1 and has a 9-1-1 record. He began his UFC career losing to Jalin Turner in February 2020 by second-round knockout. His next bout was a draw against Charles Jourdain that October. Culibao finally found the win column with a unanimous decision win over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in May of 2021. He has been away from the UFC since.

How to watch Seungwoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Choi: -225

Culibao: +185

Total Rounds

Over 2.5: -140

Under 2.5: +110

Winning Method

Choi to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +175

Choi to win by Submission: +1200

Choi to win by Decision: +180

Draw: +5000

Culibao to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +650

Culibao to win by Submission: +1600

Culibao to win by Decision: +380

Splits: 89% of handle, 79% of bets on Choi

Choi is the more experienced fighter in the UFC. He is coming off a loss, but technically he has looked more sound in his fights. He also has been out of fighting for about six months less than Culibao who could have some ring rust on him. This should be a solid fight but the public is backing Choi.

