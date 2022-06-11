Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

Two fighters with contrasting styles and finishes will get it on during the preliminary card of UFC 275 on Sunday as middleweights Brendan Allen and Jacob Malkoun battle from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday night in the United States, but Sunday morning in in the Asian city-state.

Allen (18-5) is a submission specialist with 10 stoppage wins in his career. The 26-year-old from Milwaukee is 6-2 in a UFC octagon, with a second round submission win over Sam Alvey in his last bout in February. His rear naked choke victory was the third time he’s used that technique to win a bout in the UFC.

Malkoun (6-1) is 2-1 in the UFC, with decision victories over Abdul Razak Alhassan and A.J. Dobson in his last two outings. The Sydney, Australia native is also 26 years of age, and his only blemish is an :18 second knockout by Phil Hughes in his UFC debut.

How to watch Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Brendan Allen: -300

Jacob Malkoun: +235

Splits: 83% of handle, 84% of bets on Brendan Allen

The bettors are going with the far more experienced fighter in Allen, who has won in the cage against some higher-end competitors at 185 lbs. such as Sam Alvey and Kevin Holland. The odds might not even reflect the level of upset Malkoun will need to leave with a victory as of yet.

