Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

A Chinese fighter will be the crowd favorite but an underdog in a lightweight battle on Saturday, as Maheshate takes on Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia on Saturday night from Singapore Indoor Stadium in the city-state of Singapore on the Malay Peninsula.

Maheshate’s full name is Maheshate Hayisaer (8-1), and the 22-year-old is making his UFC debut after a decision win over Achilles Estremadura in Dana White’s Contender Series in November of 2021. He’s mostly fought in the Wu Lin Feng series in China, and has four stoppages in his career.

Garcia (12-4) is 1-1 in a UFC octagon, also joining the promotion after a DWCS victory. The Rio Rancho, New Mexico native has nine stoppages in his career, but none by submission. At 30 years of age he’s the more experienced fighter, with his last outing a second round KO of Charlie Ontiveros in October of last year.

How to watch Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Maheshate: +155

Steve Garcia: -180

Splits: 68% of handle, 75% of bets on Steve Garcia

There’s not a lot of information on Maheshate, but making your UFC debut isn’t often a recipe for success. Garcia has been in the cage twice, and is certainly the more experienced fighter. But the odds favoring Garcia might start to tip back to the debutante before fight time.

