Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card consists of five bouts and will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape has been canceled due to Kape being hospitalized while trying to cut weight. A welterweight bout between Andre Fialho and Jake Matthews has replaced the fight on the main card and should be the second featured fight.

Fialho enters with a 16-4 record and has won two bouts in a row. This will be his third fight in the last three months. In April he knocked out Miguel Baeza in the first round and in May secured another first-round knockout against Cameron VanCamp. Fialho doesn’t seem to mind fighting on short notice and will enter the Octagon for the fourth time this calendar year.

Matthews has been out of the octagon since March 2021. He lost to Sean Brady by third-round submission and has been away from the UFC since. Matthews enters with a 17-5 record and is 3-2 over his last five matches. As his career has gone on, Matthews has been more of a submission specialist, but still has knockout power.

How to watch Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Fialho: -140

Matthews: +120

Total Rounds

Over 2.5: +105

Under 2.5: -135

Winning Method

Fialho to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +110

Fialho to win by Submission: +1800

Fialho to win by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Matthews to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +1200

Matthews to win by Submission: +600

Matthews to win by Decision: +220

Splits: 61% of handle, 78% of bets on Fialho

Fialho has been on a UFC war path since losing in January to Michel Pereira by unanimous decision. He doesn’t mind fighting on short notice and fought just over a month ago. With back-to-back first-round knockouts, it makes sense why he is favored. Fialho is the favorite to win and his winning by knockout has the best odds for winning method.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.