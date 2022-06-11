 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

Kyung Ho Kang and Batgerel Danaa fight at bantamweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 275 on Saturday, June 11. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Kyung Ho Kang of South Korea and Danaa Batgerel of Mongolia face off ahead of their bantamweight bout during the UFC 275 Weigh-in at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Singapore. Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Two Asian-based fighters looking for a path forward in the bantamweight division will battle at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday as Korea’s Kyung Ho Kang takes on Batgerel Danaa of Mongolia at UFC 275.

Ho Kang (17-9) is a submission specialist with 11 wins via tap out in his career. He’s 6-3 with one no contest in the UFC, and has gone the distance in four of his last five fights.

Danaa (12-3) wants to fight on his feet with eight career KO’s and two submission victories. He’s 3-2 in the UFC, falling to Chris Gutierrez via a spinning backfist in his last bout in March of 2022.

How to watch Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa

Date: Saturday, June 11
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Kyung Ho Kang: +115
FBatgerel Danaa: -135

Splits: 72% of handle, 41% of bets on Kyung Ho Kang

The bettors believe in the underdog, who had won three in a row before falling by decision to Rani Yahya last November. But Ho Kang hasn’t lost to anyone but the judges since 2011, so the over 2.5 rounds bet -125 might be the correct play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation