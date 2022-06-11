Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

Two Asian-based fighters looking for a path forward in the bantamweight division will battle at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday as Korea’s Kyung Ho Kang takes on Batgerel Danaa of Mongolia at UFC 275.

Ho Kang (17-9) is a submission specialist with 11 wins via tap out in his career. He’s 6-3 with one no contest in the UFC, and has gone the distance in four of his last five fights.

Danaa (12-3) wants to fight on his feet with eight career KO’s and two submission victories. He’s 3-2 in the UFC, falling to Chris Gutierrez via a spinning backfist in his last bout in March of 2022.

How to watch Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Kyung Ho Kang: +115

FBatgerel Danaa: -135

Splits: 72% of handle, 41% of bets on Kyung Ho Kang

The bettors believe in the underdog, who had won three in a row before falling by decision to Rani Yahya last November. But Ho Kang hasn’t lost to anyone but the judges since 2011, so the over 2.5 rounds bet -125 might be the correct play here.

