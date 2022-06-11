Liang Na vs. Silvana Juarez: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

A pair of women’s strawweights looking for their first UFC victory do battle at UFC 275 on Saturday, as Liang Na faces Silvana Juarez at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday night.

Na (19-5) fell to a second round TKO by Ariane Carnelossi in April of 2021 in her only UFC appearance so far. The 25-year-old has 10 submissions and seven KO/TKO’s in her career, mostly in the Wu Lin Feng promotion.

Juarez (10-4) has six KO/TKO’s and two tap outs on her resume, but is 0-2 so far in Dana White’s promotion. She’s been tapped out via armbar twice by Lupita Godinez and Vanessa Demopoulos in her only appearances, and is yet to get to the second round.

How to watch Liang Na vs. Silvana Juarez

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Liang Na: +105

Silvana Juarez: -125

Splits: 77% of handle, 57% of bets on Liang Na

It doesn’t feel like this fight will need the judges, and the 37-year-old Juarez is probably fighting for her UFC career. This might be a quick one, but for the loser the regret could last a long time as this might be their last opportunity on the biggest stage in MMA.

