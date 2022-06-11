Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards: Fight time, how to watch UFC 275 fight via live stream, odds

Two featherweights with one UFC win between them will get in the cage on Saturday night at UFC 275 as Ramona Pascual takes on Joselyne Edwards at the National Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Pascual (6-3) lost a unanimous decision to Josiane Nunes in her first UFC bout on February 26. The 33-year-old Filipino has five stoppages on her resume, four of them by KO/TKO.

Edwards (10-4) picked up a decision win over Yanan Wu in her first-ever UFC fight in January of 2021, but has dropped two straight to Karol Rosa and Jessica-Rose Clark via the judges as well. The Panamanian has eight career stoppages, but is dropping down from bantamweight to compete here.

How to watch Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Date: Saturday, June 11

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Ramona Pascual: +145

Joselyne Edwards: -165

Splits: 66% of handle, 55% of bets on Joselyne Edwards

The money on Edwards makes sense considering her ability to get stoppages before joining the UFC, her experience, and her dropping down a weight class to compete. This is a spot bettors often look for in early preliminary fights, and Edwards might be an even bigger favorite by cage walks.

