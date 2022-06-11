UFC 275 comes to you live on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The early preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and the big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event will feature Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. The co-main will see Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos battling for the women’s flyweight title.
The main card changed slightly after Rogerio Bontorin was hospitalized trying to cut weight. His bout against Manel Kape has been canceled. The welterweight fight between Andre Fialho and Jake Matthews replaces the match on the main card.
Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats and analysis after each bout is over.
Main Card
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight title
Teixeira: +170
Prochazka: -200
Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Teixeira by Submission: +330
Teixeira by Decision: +900
Draw: +5000
Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Prochazka by Submission: +1600
Prochazka by Decision: +650
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, women’s flyweight title
Shevchenko: -630
Santos: +450
Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +180
Shevchenko by Submission: +450
Shevchenko by Decision: +110
Draw: +5000
Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Santos by Submission: +1800
Santos by Decision: +900
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, women’s strawweight
Zhang: -165
Jedrzejczyk: +145
Zhang by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Zhang by Submission: +1200
Zhang by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Jedrzejczyk by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Jedrzejczyk by Submission: +2800
Jedrzejczyk by Decision: +200
Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight
Fialho: -125
Matthews: +105
Fialho by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Fialho by Submission: +2000
Fialho by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Matthews by Submission: +600
Matthews by Decision: +215
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev, welterweight
Della Maddalena: -165
Emeev: +145
Della Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Della Maddalena by Submission: +1400
Della Maddalena by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Emeev by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Emeev by Submission: +900
Emeev by Decision: +240
Preliminary Card
Seung Woo Choi vs. Josh Culibao, featherweight
Choi: -235
Culibao: +190
Choi by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Choi by Submission: +1800
Choi by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Culibao by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Culibao by Submission: +1600
Culibao by Decision: +350
Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia, lightweight
Maheshate: +155
Garcia: -180
Maheshate by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Maheshate by Submission: +2500
Maheshate by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Garcia by Submission: +450
Garcia by Decision: +300
Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
Allen: -300
Malkoun: +235
Allen by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Allen by Submission: +165
Allen by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Malkoun by KO/TKO/DQ: +750
Malkoun by Submission: +1100
Malkoun by Decision: +550
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa, bantamweight
Ho Kang: -105
Danaa: -115
Ho Kang by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Ho Kang by Submission: +500
Ho Kang by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Danaa by KO/TKO/DQ: +180
Danaa by Submission: +1600
Danaa by Decision: +300
Early Preliminary Card
Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez, women’s strawweight
Liang: +100
Gomez Juarez: -120
Liang by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Liang by Submission: +175
Liang by Decision: +700
Draw: +5000
Gomez Juarez by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Gomez Juarez by Submission: +1000
Gomez Juarez by Decision: +330
Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards, women’s featherweight
Pascual: +145
Edwards: -165
Pascual by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Pascual by Submission: +1000
Pascual by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Edwards by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Edwards by Submission: +650
Edwards by Decision: +120
