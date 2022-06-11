UFC 275 comes to you live on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The early preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and the big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event will feature Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. The co-main will see Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos battling for the women’s flyweight title.

The main card changed slightly after Rogerio Bontorin was hospitalized trying to cut weight. His bout against Manel Kape has been canceled. The welterweight fight between Andre Fialho and Jake Matthews replaces the match on the main card.

Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats and analysis after each bout is over.

Main Card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight title

Teixeira: +170

Prochazka: -200

Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Teixeira by Submission: +330

Teixeira by Decision: +900

Draw: +5000

Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Prochazka by Submission: +1600

Prochazka by Decision: +650

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, women’s flyweight title

Shevchenko: -630

Santos: +450

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Shevchenko by Submission: +450

Shevchenko by Decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Santos by Submission: +1800

Santos by Decision: +900

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, women’s strawweight

Zhang: -165

Jedrzejczyk: +145

Zhang by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Zhang by Submission: +1200

Zhang by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Jedrzejczyk by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Jedrzejczyk by Submission: +2800

Jedrzejczyk by Decision: +200

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Fialho: -125

Matthews: +105

Fialho by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Fialho by Submission: +2000

Fialho by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Matthews by Submission: +600

Matthews by Decision: +215

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev, welterweight

Della Maddalena: -165

Emeev: +145

Della Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Della Maddalena by Submission: +1400

Della Maddalena by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Emeev by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Emeev by Submission: +900

Emeev by Decision: +240

Preliminary Card

Seung Woo Choi vs. Josh Culibao, featherweight

Choi: -235

Culibao: +190

Choi by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Choi by Submission: +1800

Choi by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Culibao by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Culibao by Submission: +1600

Culibao by Decision: +350

Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia, lightweight

Maheshate: +155

Garcia: -180

Maheshate by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Maheshate by Submission: +2500

Maheshate by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Garcia by Submission: +450

Garcia by Decision: +300

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight

Allen: -300

Malkoun: +235

Allen by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Allen by Submission: +165

Allen by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Malkoun by KO/TKO/DQ: +750

Malkoun by Submission: +1100

Malkoun by Decision: +550

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa, bantamweight

Ho Kang: -105

Danaa: -115

Ho Kang by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Ho Kang by Submission: +500

Ho Kang by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Danaa by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Danaa by Submission: +1600

Danaa by Decision: +300

Early Preliminary Card

Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez, women’s strawweight

Liang: +100

Gomez Juarez: -120

Liang by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Liang by Submission: +175

Liang by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Gomez Juarez by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Gomez Juarez by Submission: +1000

Gomez Juarez by Decision: +330

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards, women’s featherweight

Pascual: +145

Edwards: -165

Pascual by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Pascual by Submission: +1000

Pascual by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Edwards by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Edwards by Submission: +650

Edwards by Decision: +120

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.