UFC 275 results: Who won Glover Teixeira-Jiri Prochazka bout

We break down pre-fight odds and the eventual result for Glover Teixeira-Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

By TeddyRicketson
Glover Teixeira&nbsp;of Brazil (L) and Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic (R) face off during the UFC 275 Weigh-Ins at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Singapore. Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+ PPV. The main event of the evening will feature Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight against #2 Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira won the light heavyweight title off of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021. He picked up the second-round submission and has won his last six fights. Five of those wins came before a decision. Prochazka is going to be quite the test for the veteran Teixeira. The 29-year-old enters with a 28-3-1 professional fighting record. He has only fought twice in the UFC but has won his last 13 MMA bouts. Prochazka has had 10 knockout victories in a row and 25 of his career wins have come by knockout.

We’ll update with results and any video once the bout comes to a close.

Moneyline

Teixeira: +170
Prochazka: -200

Total rounds

Over 1.5: -150
Under 1.5: +120

Winning method

Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Teixeira by Submission: +330
Teixeira by Decision: +900
Draw: +5000
Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Prochazka by Submission: +1600
Prochazka by Decision: +650

