UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+ PPV. The main event of the evening will feature Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight against #2 Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira won the light heavyweight title off of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021. He picked up the second-round submission and has won his last six fights. Five of those wins came before a decision. Prochazka is going to be quite the test for the veteran Teixeira. The 29-year-old enters with a 28-3-1 professional fighting record. He has only fought twice in the UFC but has won his last 13 MMA bouts. Prochazka has had 10 knockout victories in a row and 25 of his career wins have come by knockout.

We’ll update with results and any video once the bout comes to a close.

Moneyline

Teixeira: +170

Prochazka: -200

Total rounds

Over 1.5: -150

Under 1.5: +120

Winning method

Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Teixeira by Submission: +330

Teixeira by Decision: +900

Draw: +5000

Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Prochazka by Submission: +1600

Prochazka by Decision: +650

