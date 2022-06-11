UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+ PPV. In the co-main event, Valentine Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against #4 Taila Santos.

Shevchenko is one of the best MMA fighters on the planet. She has a 22-3 record and has defended her women’s flyweight title six times in a row. Most recently, she knocked out Lauren Murphy in the fourth round of their fight at UFC 266. Santos enters with a 19-1 record and has won four fights in a row. She lost in her second UFC appearance back in February of 2019 and had picked up three unanimous decision wins before her last fight in November 2021 when she secured the first-round submission against Joanne Wood.

We’ll update with results and any video once the bout finishes up.

Moneyline

Shevchenko: -630

Santos: +450

Total rounds

Over 3.5: -170

Under 3.5: +140

Winning method

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Shevchenko by Submission: +450

Shevchenko by Decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Santos by Submission: +1800

Santos by Decision: +900

