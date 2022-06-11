UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+ PPV. Before the co-main events get started, #2 Weili Zhang will take on Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a women’s strawweight bout.

Zhang is trying to get back into the title picture after struggling against Rose Namajunas. She faced Namajunas twice in 2021 with the women’s strawweight belt on the line. Zhang was knocked out in the first round in their first meeting and lost by split decision in the rematch. She will be looking to build some momentum in this fight with a potential third meeting with the champ on the horizon. Jedrzejczyk will be making her return to the octagon after over two years. Her last fight actually came against Zhang with the women’s strawweight belt on the line. Jedrzejczyk came up short with a split decision loss. She hasn’t fought since and will be looking for revenge in her return.

We’ll update with results and any video after the bout finishes.

Moneyline

Zhang: -165

Jedrzejczyk: +145

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -315

Under 2.5: +230

Winning method

Zhang by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Zhang by Submission: +1200

Zhang by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Jedrzejczyk by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Jedrzejczyk by Submission: +2800

Jedrzejczyk by Decision: +200

