UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+ PPV. To kick off the main card, there will be a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev.

Della Maddalena has an 11-2 record and has won 11 fights in a row. This will be his second UFC PPV after he last appeared at UFC 270. He knocked out Pete Rodriguez in the first round in January of this year. Emeev is the veteran fighter with a 20-5 record. He is looking to get back into the win column as he lost by split decision to Danny Roberts in his last fight. Of his 20 wins, 10 have come before a decision with seven wins by submission and three by knockout.

We’ll update with results and any video once the bout is finished.

Moneyline

Della Maddalena: -165

Emeev: +145

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -210

Under 2.5: +165

Winning method

Della Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Della Maddalena by Submission: +1400

Della Maddalena by Decision: +150

Draw: +500

Emeev by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Emeev by Submission: +900

Emeev by Decision: +240

