UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN+ PPV. Originally, Andre Fialho was scheduled to take on Jake Matthews on the preliminary card in a welterweight bout. Due to another fight getting canceled, this match has been moved up and is scheduled to be the second on the main card.

Fialho has been a man possessed in 2022 as this will be his fourth fight of the year. He lost in his UFC debut by unanimous decision in January to Michel Pereira. Fialho responded strongly with back-to-back first-round knockouts against Miguel Baeza and Cameron VanCamp in April and May, respectively. Matthews hasn’t fought in the UFC since March of 2021. He lost to Sean Brady by third-round submission at UFC 259. Matthews enters with a 17-5 record and is looking to ignite some momentum in his return.

We’ll update with results and any video once the bout comes to a close.

Moneyline

Fialho: -125

Matthews: +105

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -105

Under 2.5: -125

Winning method

Fialho by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Fialho by Submission: +2000

Fialho by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Matthews by Submission: +600

Matthews by Decision: +215

