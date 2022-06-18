How to watch UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett via live online stream

The Moody Center in Austin, Texas will be the site for a featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Kattar enters with a 23-5 record and is 3-1 over his last four fights. He lost by unanimous decision to Max Holloway in January 2021. He was able to follow that up with a unanimous decision win against Giga Chikadze in January of this year.

Emmett has a 17-2 record and has won his last four fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in December of last year. Eight of his 17 victories have come before a decision with six knockout wins and two submissions.

Calvin Kattar is an early betting favorite at -235 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Josh Emmett is betting at +190. When it comes to the method of victory, Kattar winning by decision has the best odds installed at +130.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.