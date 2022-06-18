UFC Fight Night returns this weekend with the Moody Center in Austin, Texas playing host to the 14-bout card on Saturday, June 18th. The eight-fight preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET with the six-bout main card starting at 7 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will see #4 Calvin Kattar taking on #7 Josh Emmett in a featherweight fight.

The main card will consist of two middleweights, two lightweights, a welterweight and a featherweight fight. The main event is the highest-profile match on the card with the winner likely making a case to be considered as the next opponent for current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovsski.

While there are no other ranked fighters included on the card, there will still be some exciting fights. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone likely only has a handful of fights left in his career and he has lost five of his last six fights with the other being ruled a no contest. He faces Joe Lauzon who will be returning to the UFC for the first time since October 2019. This fight was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 274 on May 7th but was postponed to this weekend.

The future of the middleweight division will be on display as Joaquin Buckley takes on Albert Duraev and Julian Marquez faces Gregory Rodrigues. Each fighter has fought fewer than 19 times in their respective careers. They are all looking to gain momentum in a tough division.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+