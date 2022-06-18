Full card for UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

UFC Fight Night will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 18. There are 14 scheduled fights with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET and the main card following at 7 p.m. ET. The eight-fight prelim card will air on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+. The remaining six bouts on the main card will kick over to ESPN and will also be available on ESPN+.

The main event of the evening will be a featherweight bout between #4 Calvin Katter and #7 Josh Emmett. The winner could likely through their name in the hat for a future shot at Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt.

Kattar enters with a 23-5 record and is 3-1 over his last four fights. He lost by unanimous decision to Max Holloway in January 2021. He was able to follow that up with a unanimous decision win against Giga Chikadze in January of this year. Emmett has a 17-2 record and has won his last four fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in December of last year. Eight of his 17 victories have come before a decision with six knockout wins and two submissions.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: #4 Calvin Kattar vs #7 Josh Emmett – Featherweight

#4 Calvin Kattar vs #7 Josh Emmett – Featherweight Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon – Lightweight

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland – Welterweight

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev – Middleweight

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze – Lightweight

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues – Middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+