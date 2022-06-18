 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full card for UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC Fight Night topped by Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett fighting in a featherweight clash.

By TeddyRicketson
Calvin Kattar celebrates his win by TKO against Shane Burgos in their Featherweight fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 18. There are 14 scheduled fights with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET and the main card following at 7 p.m. ET. The eight-fight prelim card will air on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+. The remaining six bouts on the main card will kick over to ESPN and will also be available on ESPN+.

The main event of the evening will be a featherweight bout between #4 Calvin Katter and #7 Josh Emmett. The winner could likely through their name in the hat for a future shot at Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt.

Kattar enters with a 23-5 record and is 3-1 over his last four fights. He lost by unanimous decision to Max Holloway in January 2021. He was able to follow that up with a unanimous decision win against Giga Chikadze in January of this year. Emmett has a 17-2 record and has won his last four fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in December of last year. Eight of his 17 victories have come before a decision with six knockout wins and two submissions.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • Main event: #4 Calvin Kattar vs #7 Josh Emmett – Featherweight
  • Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon – Lightweight
  • Tim Means vs Kevin Holland – Welterweight
  • Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev – Middleweight
  • Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze – Lightweight
  • Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues – Middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+

  • Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley – Bantamweight
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva – Women’s Flyweight
  • Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells – Welterweight
  • Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez – Featherweight
  • Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula – Women’s Strawweight
  • Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann – Bantamweight
  • Phil Dawes vs Deron Winn – Middleweight
  • Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus – Middleweight

