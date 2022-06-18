Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

The main card for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night is set to get going from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event will see #4 Calvin Kattar and #7 Josh Emmett will face off in a featherweight fight.

Kattar enters with a 23-5 record and is 3-1 over his last four fights. He lost by unanimous decision to Max Holloway in January 2021. He was able to follow that up with a unanimous decision win against Giga Chikadze in January of this year. Emmett has a 17-2 record and has won his last four fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in December of last year. Eight of his 17 victories have come before a decision with six knockout wins and two submissions.

How to watch Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Kattar: -230

Emmett: +195

Total Rounds

Over 4.5: -150

Under 4.5: +120

Winning Method

Kattar by KO, TKO or DQ: +215

Kattar by Submission: +1000

Kattar by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Emmett by KO, TKO or DQ: +425

Emmett by Submission: +2000

Emmett by Decision: +450

Betting splits: Calvin Kattar 85% of handle, 81% of bets

