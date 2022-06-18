Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18. There is a six-bout main card that will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ESPN+. The card is highlighted by a lightweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. This fight was scheduled to take place at UFC 274 but was postponed to this event.

Cerrone enters with a 36-16 record and has retirement on the mind. He has lost five of his last six fights with the other being ruled a no contest. Most recently, he was knocked out in the first round against Alex Morono. Of his 36 career wins, 27 have come before a decision with 10 victories by knockout and 17 by submission.

The 38-year-old Lauzon will be returning to the octagon for the first time since October of 2019. He secured the first-round knockout against Jonathan Pearce. Lauzon has been fighting professionally since 2004 but has been working hard to return to the ring to show he still has something left in the tank.

How to watch Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Cerrone: -165

Lauzon: +145

Total Rounds:

Over 1.5: -150

Under 1.5: +120

Winning Method:

Cerrone by KO, TKO or DQ: +165

Cerrone by Submission: +400

Cerrone by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Lauzon by KO, TKO or DQ: +500

Lauzon by Submission: +650

Lauzon by Decision: +400

Splits: 53% of handle, 54% of bets on Cerrone

