Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is will return this weekend from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 18. There is a six-bout main card that will start at 7 p.m. ET and is highlighted by a welterweight fight between Tim Means and Kevin Holland.

Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means enters with a 31-12-1 record and has won three matches in a row. He last fought in June 2021 when he picked up the unanimous decision victory over Nicolas Dalby. He has 23 wins before a decision including 18 victories by knockout and five by submission.

Holland has a 22-7 record and last fought in March of this year. He knocked out Alex Oliveria in the second round to get back into the win column. Prior to that last win, he had lost two fights and had another ruled a no contest. Holland now has 11 victories by knockout and seven by submission only winning five fights by decision.

How to watch Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Means: +225

Holland: -280

Total Rounds

Over 2.5: -135

Under 2.5: +105

Winning Method

Means by KO, TKO or DQ: +600

Means by Submission: +1800

Means by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Holland by KO, TKO or DQ: +200

Holland by Submission: +600

Holland by Decision: +150

Splits: 95% of handle, 92% of bets on Holland

