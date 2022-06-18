Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Joaquin Buckley and Albert Duraev.

Since being knocked out in the first round of his fight with Alessio Di Chirico at the beginning of 2021, Buckley has won two straight fights. In his career, Buckley is 14-4 with 10 knockout victories. His opponent, Albert Duraev’s professional record is 15-3 and he’s won 10 straight fights. The majority of his victories come from submission as he’s won 10 fights by submission in his career. His last fight back on October 30, 2021 was his UFC debut.

How to watch Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Joaquin Buckley: +200

Albert Duraev: -240

Splits: 91% of handle, 52% of bets on Duraev

While he’s the big favorite, Duraev has only fought one fight in the UFC, which is the reason only 52% of the bets are on him. Buckley has more experience fighting in the UFC and has been watched more by UFC betters. Duraev wins the majority of his fights by submission and Buckley has never lost by submission in his career. This is a fight that could go either way.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.