Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Julian Marquez and Gregory Rodrigues.

Gregory Rodrigues is the favorite in this one but not by too much. In his professional career, Rodrigues is 11-4. He has fought three fights with the UFC and is 2-1 losing his most recent fight to Armen Petrosyen by split decision. Rodrigues is an all-around fighter as he has five knockout victories, four submission victories, and two wins by decision. Julian Marquez is 9-2 in his career and has made four fights with the UFC. He is 3-1 since joining the UFC with his one loss coming by split decision. All of his victories have come from knockout or submission, while all his losses were from the scorecards.

How to watch Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Julian Marquez: +140

Gregory Rodrigues: -165

Splits: 99% of handle, 76% of bets on Marquez

The big question in this fight is whether or not it will go to the score cards. As both guys are all-around fighters, Rodrigues is a bit more tentative and drags fights out a bit more, while Marquez is more aggressive. The bettors think Marquez will go after Rodrigues early and win this by knockout or submission.

