Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight fight between Damir Ismagulov and Guram Kutateladze.

Damir Ismagulov is the favorite in this one and that is no surprise. In his MMA career, he is 23-1. He also has not lost in the UFC as he’s 4-0 since making his debut back in December of 2018. All four of his victories in the UFC have been by unanimous decision. This will be Guram Kutateladze’s first fight since October 17, 2020. In his professional career, he is 12-2 winning seven fights by knockout, one fight by submission, and one fight by decision.

How to watch Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Luazon

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Damir Ismagulov: -170

Guaram Kutateladze: +145

Splits: 98% of handle, 88% of bets on Ismagulov

Damir Ismagulov has been impressive in his last few fights and has made a name for himself. Ismagulov has shown how smart of a fighter he is and people favor him for that reason. With Guram Luazon having so much time off, bettors are confident Ismagulov will win this fight handily.

