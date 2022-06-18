Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night will come from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18. The main card will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The headline fight on the preliminary card is between bantamweights Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley.

The notable news coming into this bout is Kelley missing weight. He came in over during the weigh-in and will have to surrender 20% of his purse.

Not surprising Yanez (15-3) is the betting favorite at -275 on DraftKings Sportsbook and comes into the fight with eight straight wins (six by knockout). Kelley (8-2) is betting at +230. He is 3-2 in his last five fights but has a knockout win over Randy Costa at UFC 269 in his most recent outing.

How to watch Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Yanez: -275

Kelley: +230

Splits: 87% of handle, 87% of bets on Yanez

This is a good battle between two good strikers and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s one of the most entertaining fights of the evening. Yanez is a big-time sentimental favorite with many fights publicly rooting for him to put Kelley to sleep. He can’t worry about that once the bell rings because Kelley had the punching power to get his attention. Yanez is very smooth, crafty and can box with the best of them. I think he’ll look sharp early and carry that momentum to the bell to win a unanimous decision.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.