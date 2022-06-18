Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night will come from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18. The main card will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. One of the bigger fights on the preliminary card is between Jasmine Jasudavicuius and Natalia Silva in the women’s flyweight division.

Silva (12-5 ) is making her UFC debut after running off a six-fight win streak in Fight Club MMA. She has won all her past six fights by submission (five by armbar, one with a rear naked choke). Jasudavicius won a UFC contract with an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in September and won her UFC debut at UFC 270 over Kay Hansen.

How to watch Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Jasudavicius: -240

Silva: +200

Splits: 87% of handle, 87% of bets placed on Jasudavicius

Silva hasn’t been in a sanctioned fight in two and a half years, so expect Jasudavicius to try to keep this a stand-up fight and get Silva moving around. If this fight goes to the ground for any extent of time it’s going to give Silva a chance to use her ju-jitsu and submission game. But Jasudavicius is going to use the full octagon and systematically wear Silva down with strikes to get unanimous decision.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.