Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night will come from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18. The main card will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. One of the fights on the preliminary card features cage veteran Court McGee against Jeremiah Wells in the welterweight division.

McGee (21-10) has been around the UFC since 2010 when won Season 11 of the Ultimate Fighter as a member of Chuck Liddell’s team. He has had an up-and-down career in the octagon and has primarily settled in as a tough gatekeeper in the division. McGee has run off a couple of wins in a row after it looked like he could be at the end of his run. Wells (10-2-1) has won both of his UFC fights with early stoppages. He packs a lot of power in his stand up, but his takedown defense will be under fire against McGee. A win for Wells would be a nice step forward in becoming a welterweight contender.

How to watch Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

McGee: -115

Wells: -105

Splits: 72% of handle, 63% of bets on Wells

This is expected to be a close battle with tight betting odds on both sides. McGee is a tough out and a tough matchup for Wells. He will keep coming with takedowns and has plenty enough in the gas tank to go hard for three rounds. Wells has to crack McGee early and get him off track. McGee’s last nine fights have gone the distance and Wells has to be prepared for a three-round battle. I think Wells gets some good shots on McGee early and guts out a split decision in a very entertaining clash of styles.

