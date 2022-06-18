Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night will come from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 18. The main card will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. One of the preliminary fights will feature two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts when Ricardo Ramos and Danny Chavez battle in the featherweight division.

Ramos (15-4) will be stepping into the octagon for the 10th time in his career. He is stumbled as of late, going 3-3 in his past six and losing two out of three at the end of that stretch. Most recently Ramos lost a tough decision to Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 267. Chavez (11-4-1) also has mixed results since joining the UFC. He won his debut against T.J. Brown at UFC 252, but lost by decision to Jared Gordon at a Fight Night in February 2021 and then drew with Kai Kamaka last July. It’s been almost a year since Chavez has been in the ring, so he’s had time to get healthy and prepare for a better run.

How to watch Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Ramos: -285

Chavez: +240

Splits: 89% of handle, 82% of bets on Ramos

Ramos always puts on a good show. He is a very good striker take can handle himself well when the fight goes to the ground. Chavez is going to be at a size and length disadvantage, so he’s going to have to get inside to strike and avoid ending up on his back. Ramos has a ton of advantages in this fight and I suspect he’ll get back on track with a stoppage win in the second round.

