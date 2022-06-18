Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria De Paula: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC is headed to Austin, Texas this weekend for a Fight Night card at the Moody Center. The preliminary card for the event gets underway at 4 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The prelims include a women’s strawweight bout between Maria Oliveira and Glorida De Paula. Both fighters weighed in at 115 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in.

de Paula comes into the bout as a -245 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is 6-4 and coming off a unanimous decision victory over Diana Belbita at UFC Fight Night 201 in February. It was her first UFC win since claiming victory in Dana White’s Contender Series in November 2020. She lost a pair of Fight Night events in 2021 to Jihn Yu Frey and Cheyanna Vlismas.

Oliveira comes into the bout as a +205 underdog. She is 12-5 and this will be her second bout in UFC. Her first bout in UFC, and also her most recent, was a unanimous decision loss to Tabatha Ricci at UFC Fight Night 196 last October. Prior to that she secured a knockout win over Enila Emily Costa Tabosa at Arena Global 10 in February 2021 and a unanimous decision victory over Diulye Duarte at Curitiba Top Fight 12 in September 2019.

How to watch Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria De Paula

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Maria Oliveira: +205

Glorida de Paula: -245

Splits: 80% of handle, 74% of bets on de Paula

