Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

Eddie Wineland and Cody Stamann fight at bantamweight on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 18. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
Eddie Wineland and Cody Stamann face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Moody Center on June 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night is on the road once again, departing Las Vegas for Austin’s Moody Center. The latest event takes place on Saturday, June 18, with the preliminary card getting underway at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m. The prelims air on ESPN2 and the main card airs on ESPN.

The prelims will see Cody Stamann face off against Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout. Stamann weighed in at 135.5 pounds while Wineland weighted in at 135.

Stamann is a sizable favorite, coming in at -660 on fight day at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Wineland is installed at +490. Both fighters are struggling coming into this bout. Stamann has lost three straight, including a first-round submission loss to Said Nurmagomedov at UFC 270 in January. Wineland has lost two straight and four of his last fight, including a first-round TKO loss to John Castaneda at UFC Fight Night 185.

How to watch Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Date: Saturday, June 18
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN2, and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Cody Stamann: -660
Eddie Wineland: +490

Splits: 79% of handle, 91% of bets on Stamann

