Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night is on the road once again, departing Las Vegas for Austin’s Moody Center. The latest event takes place on Saturday, June 18, with the preliminary card getting underway at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m. The prelims air on ESPN2 and the main card airs on ESPN.

The prelims will see Cody Stamann face off against Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout. Stamann weighed in at 135.5 pounds while Wineland weighted in at 135.

Stamann is a sizable favorite, coming in at -660 on fight day at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Wineland is installed at +490. Both fighters are struggling coming into this bout. Stamann has lost three straight, including a first-round submission loss to Said Nurmagomedov at UFC 270 in January. Wineland has lost two straight and four of his last fight, including a first-round TKO loss to John Castaneda at UFC Fight Night 185.

How to watch Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN2, and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Cody Stamann: -660

Eddie Wineland: +490

Splits: 79% of handle, 91% of bets on Stamann

