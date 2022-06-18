Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

Phil Hawes and Deron Winn face off on Saturday evening at UFC Fight Night in Austin, this time hoping to actually get their bout in. They were twice scheduled to fight in 2021, but both bouts fell through when Winn was forced to withdraw, per Sherdog. It’s fight day and nothing has canceled the bout, so maybe this time it actually happens.

The bout is part of a Fight Night card at the Moody Center, airing on ESPN’s network of channels. Hawes-Winn is on the preliminary card which will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and get underway at 4 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN and ESPN+ and will get going at 7 p.m.

Hawes last fought in November, losing a first round KO to Chris Curtis at UFC 268. He had won his first three UFC bouts prior to that. Winn hasn’t fought since December 2020, when he claimed a unanimous decision win over Antonio Arroyo at UFC Fight Night 183. Winn suffered a separated rib and torn cartilage that caused his July 2021 bout with Hawes to be rescheduled for October. He withdrew the day before that bout due to health issues.

How to watch Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN2 and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

FIGHTER: Odds

FIGHTER: Odds

Splits: XX% of handle, XX% of bets on Fighter

Analysis

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.