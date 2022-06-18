Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC is headed to Texas on June 18th for a Fight Night card in Austin at the Moody Center. The event gets going at 4 p.m. ET with the preliminary card airing on ESPN2 and the main card airing on ESPN. The full event will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

The afternoon gets underway with a middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus. Both fighters weighed in at 185.5 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in. They were scheduled to face off last November but COVID-19 issues in Dolidze’s camp resulted in a postponement.

Daukaus is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -255. He is 11-2-1 in his MMA career and 2-2-1 in five UFC bouts. He’s coming off a brabo choke submission win over Jamie Pickett at the February 19th Fight Night in a catchweight bout at 195 pounds. Dolidze is a +215 underdog. He comes in with a 9-1 record, 3-1 of that coming in UFC. His most recent bout saw him beat Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision at a June 2021 Fight Night card.

How to watch Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Date: Saturday, June 18

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN2 and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Roman Dolidze: +215

Kyle Daukaus: -255

Splits: 52% of handle, 78% of bets on Daukaus

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.