 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

Roman Dolidze and Kyle Daukaus fight at middleweight on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 18. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By David Fucillo
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Roman Dolidze of Georgia and Kyle Daukaus face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Moody Center on June 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC is headed to Texas on June 18th for a Fight Night card in Austin at the Moody Center. The event gets going at 4 p.m. ET with the preliminary card airing on ESPN2 and the main card airing on ESPN. The full event will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

The afternoon gets underway with a middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus. Both fighters weighed in at 185.5 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in. They were scheduled to face off last November but COVID-19 issues in Dolidze’s camp resulted in a postponement.

Daukaus is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -255. He is 11-2-1 in his MMA career and 2-2-1 in five UFC bouts. He’s coming off a brabo choke submission win over Jamie Pickett at the February 19th Fight Night in a catchweight bout at 195 pounds. Dolidze is a +215 underdog. He comes in with a 9-1 record, 3-1 of that coming in UFC. His most recent bout saw him beat Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision at a June 2021 Fight Night card.

How to watch Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Date: Saturday, June 18
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN2 and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Roman Dolidze: +215
Kyle Daukaus: -255

Splits: 52% of handle, 78% of bets on Daukaus

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation