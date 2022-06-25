Full card for UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. There will be six bouts on the preliminary card which begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card is six fights and will be shown exclusively on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+. The big show gets started at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The main event should be extremely exciting. Gamrot is an all-around fighter who has won three straight fights since losing in his UFC debut. Just like Gamrot, Tsarukyan lost in his UFC debut, but he’s won five fights since then. Each of them have won their recent fights by knockout. On DraftKings Sportsbook, Tsarukyan is favored to win (-260), while Gamrot is an underdog at +220.

UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot main card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Main event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot, Lightweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot, Lightweight Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Welterweight

Alan Baudot vs. Josh Parisian, Heavyweight

Christos Giagos vs. Thiago Moises, Lightweight

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, Bantamweight

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira, Middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+