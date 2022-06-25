What time does the UFC Fight Night main card start on Saturday?

UFC Fight Night is back at home at the UFC APEX on Saturday, June 25th. There are 12 fights scheduled for the card with the main event seeing #11 Arman Tsarukyan facing off against #12 Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight battle. The preliminary card will have six matches starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2. The main card will also feature six bouts that will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

While there are no title fights scheduled, it should still be a fun card. The main event won’t be the only fight between two ranked opponents. The penultimate fight of the night will see #10 Neil Magny take on undefeated #15 Shavkat Rakhmonov in a welterweight battle.

In a bantamweight battle toward the beginning of the main card, Nate Maness will take on undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout. The latter is a submission specialist that will be competing in the UFC for the third time. So far he has submitted Brian Kelleher and Sergey Morozov within the first two rounds of their fight.

With there being six fights on the main card scheduled to start at 10, we are gearing up for a late-night main event. If you only care about the headliner between Tsarukyan and Gamrot, it’s estimated that it will start at around 12:30 a.m. ET.