How to watch UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot online, live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a lightweight showdown between #11 Arman Tsarukyan and #12 Mateusz Gamrot. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a 12-fight card. There will be six fights on the preliminary card that will start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The six-bout main card will follow at 10 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN and ESPN+.

Tsarukyan enters on a five-match win streak and has an overall 18-2 record. His most recent loss came back in April of 2019 when he lost to Islam Makhachev by unanimous decision in his UFC debut. He has responded well to the loss and is coming off back-to-back victories by knockout. Most recently, he defeated Joel Alvarez in the second round in February of this year. Before arriving in the UFC he was more known as a submission specialist, particularly with rear-naked chokes, but hasn’t won by submission yet in the UFC.

Gamrot will be fighting in his fifth match in the UFC. He has a 20-1 record with 12 finishes before a decision. Like his opponent, Gamrot also lost in his UFC debut, but his was by split decision. Guram Kutateladze was victorious that night, but Gamrot has rebounded with three straight victories. All of them have been by decision with two knockouts and a submission. In his last bout, he knocked out Diego Ferreira in the second round in December 2021.

Tsarukyan is an early betting favorite at -255 on Draftkings Sportsbook, while Gamrot is the underdog at +215.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.