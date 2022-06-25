UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The UFC Apex will host Fight Night: Tsarykyan vs. Gamrot on Saturday, June 25. The main event between lightweight contenders will highlight a six-fight main card that will be shown on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Both Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot are hoping that this will be the fight to move them into the top ten of the stacked lightweight division. Tsarukyan (18-2) is on a five-fight win streak in the octagon. Gamrot (20-1) is making his fifth appearance for the UFC and has won his last three fights in the octagon.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, June 25

Start time: 10 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+: (Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan (-260) vs. No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (+220); lightweight

No. 10 Neil Magny vs. No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov; welterweight

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot; heavyweights

Thiago Moises (-230) vs. Christos Giagos (+195); lightweight

Nate Maness (+600) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-850); bantamweight

Chris Curtis (-155) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+135); middleweight

Preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+:

Carlos Ulberg (-120) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (+100); light heavyweight

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown; featherweight

Raulian Paiva (+115) vs. Sergey Morozov (-135); bantamweight

J.P. Buys vs. Cody Durden; flyweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista; bantamweight

Vanessa Demopoulus. Jinh Yu Frey (-255); women’s strawweight