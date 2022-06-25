Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

The main card for UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on June 25 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between #10 Neil Magny and #15 Shavkat Rakhmonov that will be the penultimate fight of the night.

Magny enters as the veteran fighter with a 26-9 overall record. He has been with the UFC since 2013 but has never held a title in the company. He will likely be looking for one more push with what he has left in the tank and a few more wins could give him that opportunity. Magny is coming off a split decision win over Max Griffin in March of this year and is fighting on a relatively quick turnaround.

Rakhmonov has been one of the more impressive fighters on the planet. While he has only fought three times in the UFC, he has an undefeated 15-0 overall record in his professional fighting career. He has never had a fight go to a decision and has eight knockouts and seven submission victories. In the UFC, he hasn’t even had a fight go into the third round. He has won by submission twice and is coming off a first-round knockout against Carlston Harris in February of this year.

How to watch Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Magny: +320

Rakhmonov: -390

Splits: 91% of handle, 86% of bets on Rakhmonov

