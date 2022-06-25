 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Neil Magny and Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at welterweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson
Neil Magny punches Max Griffin in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Nationwide Arena on March 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The main card for UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on June 25 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between #10 Neil Magny and #15 Shavkat Rakhmonov that will be the penultimate fight of the night.

Magny enters as the veteran fighter with a 26-9 overall record. He has been with the UFC since 2013 but has never held a title in the company. He will likely be looking for one more push with what he has left in the tank and a few more wins could give him that opportunity. Magny is coming off a split decision win over Max Griffin in March of this year and is fighting on a relatively quick turnaround.

Rakhmonov has been one of the more impressive fighters on the planet. While he has only fought three times in the UFC, he has an undefeated 15-0 overall record in his professional fighting career. He has never had a fight go to a decision and has eight knockouts and seven submission victories. In the UFC, he hasn’t even had a fight go into the third round. He has won by submission twice and is coming off a first-round knockout against Carlston Harris in February of this year.

How to watch Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Date: Saturday, June 25
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Magny: +320
Rakhmonov: -390

Splits: 91% of handle, 86% of bets on Rakhmonov

