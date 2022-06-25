Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night will take place this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on June 25 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Josh Parisian and Alan Baudot. It will be the fourth fight on the main card and the only one of the night that will feature heavyweights.

Parisian enters with a 14-5 record, but is 1-2 over his last three fights. He lost in November 2020 to Parker Porter by unanimous decision. He was able to get back into the win column by split decision against Rogue Martinez. The momentum didn’t last because in December 2021 he was knocked out in the third round by Don’Tale Mayes.

Baudot hasn’t had a positive stretch over his last three matches. He lost to Tom Aspinall in October 2020 by first-round knockout and followed that up with a match against Rodrigo Nascimento that was ruled a no-contest in July 2021. Most recently, he lost by unanimous decision to Porter in February of this year.

How to watch Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Parisian: -105

Baudot: -115

Splits: 91% of handle, 57% of bets on Baudot

