Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night returns home this weekend to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Following a six-fight preliminary card, there will be a six-bout main card. The night is highlighted by lightweights#11 Arman Tsarukyan and #12 Mateusz Gamrot battling it out in the main event. There will be another lightweight fight on the main card between Thiago Moises and Christos Giagos.

At one point this bout would have been a showcase of the future of the lightweight division, but each fighter has fallen on hard times and we don’t know exactly how many more fights they have left in them. Moises has a 15-6 overall record but is coming off two losses in a row. In July 2021 he was submitted in the fourth round by Islam Makhachev and he followed that up in November 2021 getting knocked out by Joel Alvarez in the first round.

Giagos is 2-2 in his last two fights. He has a 19-9 overall record but hasn’t been able to accumulate the momentum needed to get into title contention. He is most recently coming off a loss to Arman Tsarukyan where he was knocked out in the first round. Since being in the UFC, Giagos has always followed up a loss with back-to-back wins, so if that trend continues he could see his hand raised this weekend.

How to watch Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Moises: -255

Giagos: +215

Splits: 71% of handle, 87% of bets on Moises

