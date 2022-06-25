Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on June 25. The six-bout main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET. The main event will see Arman Tsarukyan taking on Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight battle. The second fight on the main card will see Nate Maness take on Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout.

Maness heads into this UFC event with the toughest test on the card. He is the largest underdog with only +625 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win his match. To his credit, Maness is coming in with a 14-1 record and has won four fights in a row. The lone loss of his career came before he made it to the UFC. This will be his fourth fight in the UFC and he has impressed. Most recently, he picked up the second-round knockout win over Tony Gravely in September of last year.

Nurmagomedov is the future of the bantamweight division in the UFC. He has a career 14-0 record and is only 26 years old. This will be his third fight in the UFC and he has impressed so far. He is coming off back-to-back submission victories bringing his career total to seven. Nurmagomedov fights with a rare tenacity and that likely plays into why he is the biggest favorite on the card with -900 odds to have his hand raised.

How to watch Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Maness: +625

Nurmagomedov: -900

Splits: 74% of handle, 90% of bets on Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov has been on fire in his professional fighting career and that hasn’t stopped since he joined the UFC. Whether it be by submission or knockout, he can end the fight out of nowhere in a lot of ways. He is the heaviest favorite of the card and the splits are showing that.

