Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 25 at 7 p.m. ET. The six-bout preliminary card will be followed by the main card that is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. There will be six fights on the main card with Arman Tsarukyan taking on Mateusz Gamrot in the main event. To kick off the main card, there will be a middleweight fight between Chris Curtis and Rodolfo Vieira.

Curtis has been a professional fighter since 2009 but will be competing in the UFC for just the third time. Even in a limited capacity, he has been impressive. He has won both of his fights by knockouts. In the first, he beat Phil Hawed in the first round in November 2021 and turned right around and knocked out Brendan Allen in the second round only four weeks later.

Vieira is 32 years old but has only been fighting since 2017. He has competed in the UFC four times starting back in August 2019. His fights have never gone to a decision whether he has won or lost. He is 3-1 in the UFC with all the fights ending by submission. Most recently, he competed in July 2021 against Dustin Stoltzfus, picked up the third-round submission win and has been away from the octagon since his third-round submission win.

How to watch Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Curtis: -135

Vieira: +115

Splits: 65% of handle, 70% of bets on Curtis

Even though Curtis is a slight favorite, the public is heavily favoring him. This likely comes from his experience while Vieira is only fighting for the 10th time in his career. Curtis also has won his last seven fights with six of them coming before a decision so he has the momentum. Curtis should take this one and the betting public agrees.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.