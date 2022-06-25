Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

The UFC Apex will host Fight Night: Tsarykyan vs. Gamrot on Saturday, June 25. The main event between lightweight contenders will highlight a six-fight main card that will be shown on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

The light-heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg (4-1) and Tafon Nchukwi promises to be an exciting fight to finish out the preliminary card. Both Ulberg, a former rugby player from New Zealand and the heavy-fisted Nchukwi are young prospects still finding their way around the octagon. The winner of this fight will have taken a big step forward to eventually becoming a contender in the division.

How to watch Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Ulberg: -105

Nchuwki: -115

Splits: 66% of handle, 52% of bets on Ulberg

Ulberg is more than happy to fight at distance despite how difficult it might be for fans to watch. But Nchukwi is going to try to get aggressive with him and use a strength advantage. It’s important for Nchukwi to get Ulberg hurt early, but there are some question marks about whether Nchukwi has the gas tank to go three rounds. Ulberg probably has a skill advantage, but Nchukwi’s strikes are nasty, so he won’t want to take too many of those. A stoppage appears likely in this one.

