Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. TJ Brown: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night returns home to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 25th. The night will get started with a six-fight preliminary card that will begin at 7 p.m. ET on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. The second to last fight on the prelim card will feature Shayilan Nuerdanbieke taking on TJ Brown in a featherweight fight.

Nuerdanbieke has been a machine in his fighting career. He started fighting professionally in May 2016 and joined the UFC in May 2021. He heads into this match at 28 years old and with a 37-10 career record. Nuerdanbieke is 1-1 so far in the UFC and is coming off a win. He secured the unanimous decision victory over Sean Soriano in November 2021 and is looking to take that momentum into this match.

Brown finds himself four years older than his opponent, but with 23 fewer fights in his career. He joined the UFC in August 2019 and has fought five times since. Brown is coming into this bout winning his last two fights. He defeated Charles Rosa by unanimous decision in January of this year. Of Brown’s 16 wins, 13 have come before a decision and he needs to bring that firepower to this match.

How to watch Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. TJ Brown

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Nuerdanbieke: +170

Brown: -200

Splits: 84% of handle, 81% of bets on Brown

Brown is the favorite in this fight, and the public is heavily leaning his way. He opened the week as the underdog, but the odds quickly shifted in his favor. Brown’s ability to switch up his stances always makes him tough to plan for and often makes his opponent uncomfortable. The betting public is backing him in this one.

