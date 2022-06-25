 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

Raulian Paiva and Sergey Morozov fight at bantamweight on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 25. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

The UFC Apex will host Fight Night: Tsarykyan vs. Gamrot on Saturday, June 25. The main event between lightweight contenders will highlight a six-fight main card that will be shown on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Bantamweights Raulian Paiva (21-4) and Sergey Morozov (17-5) seem to be going in opposite directions. Paiva has to show that he can defend strikes a lot better than he has in his first few fights at bantamweight. Morozov has stumbled a bit here and there, but a strong showing on the preliminary card Saturday could boost him back up to main card status.

How to watch Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

Date: Saturday, June 25
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Paiva: +120
Morozov: -140

Splits: 82% of handle, 69% of bets on Morozov

Paiva got pieced up in his last fight against Sean O’Malley, but he’ll have a length and size advantage over Morozov. I like Morozov’s boxing and I think he could frustrate Paiva much as O’Malley did. Paiva is going to want to get into the firefight, but I think Morozov will be smart with his striking, avoid danger and take the fight to the ground when he senses trouble.

