Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

The UFC Apex will host Fight Night: Tsarykyan vs. Gamrot on Saturday, June 25. The main event between lightweight contenders will highlight a six-fight main card that will be shown on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Bantamweights Raulian Paiva (21-4) and Sergey Morozov (17-5) seem to be going in opposite directions. Paiva has to show that he can defend strikes a lot better than he has in his first few fights at bantamweight. Morozov has stumbled a bit here and there, but a strong showing on the preliminary card Saturday could boost him back up to main card status.

How to watch Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Paiva: +120

Morozov: -140

Splits: 82% of handle, 69% of bets on Morozov

Paiva got pieced up in his last fight against Sean O’Malley, but he’ll have a length and size advantage over Morozov. I like Morozov’s boxing and I think he could frustrate Paiva much as O’Malley did. Paiva is going to want to get into the firefight, but I think Morozov will be smart with his striking, avoid danger and take the fight to the ground when he senses trouble.

