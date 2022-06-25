JP Buys vs. Cody Durden: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

The UFC Apex will host Fight Night: Tsarykyan vs. Gamrot on Saturday, June 25. The main event between lightweight contenders will highlight a six-fight main card that will be shown on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Flyweights J.P. Buys (9-4) and Cody Durden (12-4-1) might be fighting for their UFC livelihood in their bout on the preliminary card. Both fighters are coming off of losses. Buys has yet to win in the UFC while Durden is 1-2-1 during his stay in the octagon.

How to watch JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Buys: -115

Durden: 105

Splits: 54% of handle, 48% of bets on Durden; 46% of handle, 52% of bets on Buys

Both fighters have improved their wrestling to the point of where it’s hard to see who would have the advantage. Durden has shown to be a better striker so far and one that will apply pressure. This fight will be a close decision with clean strikes making the difference for the winner, and the public’s betting indicates they’re thinking the same.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.