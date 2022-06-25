Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night returns on Saturday, June 25th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be 12 total fights between the preliminary and main cards. The six-bout preliminary card will get started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The second match of the night will see Brian Kelleher face off against Mario Bautista in a bantamweight bout.

Kelleher enters with a 24-13 record but is coming off a loss. He was submitted by Umar Nurmagomedov in the 1st round of their fight back in March of this year. It wasn’t a good loss by any means, but Nurmagomedov is taking the UFC by storm and Kelleher was just his latest victim. Kelleher will look to get back on the horse with a win this weekend.

Bautista will have a tough test in front of him as he competes professionally for the 12th time. He has a 9-2 record and has fought five times in the UFC. He is 3-2 so far with two decision wins and his other victory by knockout. The odds are close in this one with Bautista as the narrow favorite with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. These guys won’t be in the title picture anytime soon, but Bautista can certainly benefit from building some momentum.

How to watch Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN2 and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Kelleher: +150

Bautista: -175

Splits: 84% of handle, 66% of bets on Bautista

Bautista is the narrow favorite and the public is backing him with the spread. While he has a narrow lead on the number of bets placed, he has a big advantage on the money backing him. Kelleher and Bautista both use switch stances to try and get an advantage over their opponent. Bautista has the benefit of youth on his side and looked far more impressive in his most recent bout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.